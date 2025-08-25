Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 117,945 Shares of VEON Ltd. $VEON

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.87% of VEON worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VEON by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $7.35. VEON had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 23.75%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. VEON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Litchfield Hills Research upgraded VEON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

