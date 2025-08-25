Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 16,327 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $32,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 481,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $115.82 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $203.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

