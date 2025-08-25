Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 183,232 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.3% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,226,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $83,077,000 after acquiring an additional 339,405 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 986,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,144 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.1740 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.