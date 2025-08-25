Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 193,812 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $28,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $110.53 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $29,254.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,724.43. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

