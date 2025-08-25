Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 8,628 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $31,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 6.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,429,000 after buying an additional 138,886 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 6.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 139,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CBIZ by 76.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth $23,494,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Up 2.8%

CBZ stock opened at $66.5220 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Rodney A. Young acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.