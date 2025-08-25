Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.88% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK stock opened at $127.3570 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Barclays cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

