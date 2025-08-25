Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in First BanCorp. $FBP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,478,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,344,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,925,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,767,000 after acquiring an additional 201,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,622,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,759,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,761,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $22.2740 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%.The company had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

