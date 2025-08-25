Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.24% of Grid Dynamics worth $29,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $8.10 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.83 million, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

