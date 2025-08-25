Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9%

SCZ stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

