Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,731 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $31,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 4.2%

NSIT opened at $133.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.68 and a 12-month high of $225.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

