Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 236.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,192,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541,183 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 19.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.7550 on Monday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

