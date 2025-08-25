Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $233.7390 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.08 and a 12 month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

