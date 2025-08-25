Wellington Management Group LLP Has $27.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.39% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.5620 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

