Wellington Management Group LLP Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,367 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $28,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NU alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NU by 2,069.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NU by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NU by 212.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 3.1% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

NU Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.9350 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.