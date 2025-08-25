Wellington Management Group LLP Has $30.11 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.78% of Maximus worth $30,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Maximus alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Maximus by 17,533.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 114,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $86.9260 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maximus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMS

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.