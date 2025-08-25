Wellington Management Group LLP Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,016 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cfra Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $471.1990 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

