Wellington Management Group LLP Has $32.51 Million Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,911,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Itau Unibanco worth $32,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 738.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,584,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,644 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,054,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,826,000.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 3.5%

ITUB opened at $6.8750 on Monday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

