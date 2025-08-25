Wellington Management Group LLP Has $35.28 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.41% of Floor & Decor worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $87.9750 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.