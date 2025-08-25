Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.60 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $37,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,592 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,726,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ichor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ichor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 42,960 shares in the company, valued at $762,540. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.