Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.49% of GitLab worth $37,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 114.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $4,904,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,005. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $45.18 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

