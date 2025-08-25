Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1,611.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 707,249 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. CIBC lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Canada raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

