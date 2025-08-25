Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,694 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.34% of Oxford Industries worth $29,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 67.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $46.9210 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $701.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.12 per share, for a total transaction of $260,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. This represents a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,002.32. The trade was a 297.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $686,724. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

