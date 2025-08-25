Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087,664 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.35% of TriMas worth $31,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriMas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TriMas by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other TriMas news, Director Adrianne Shapira bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,476 shares in the company, valued at $218,850.32. This represents a 89.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,266 shares of company stock worth $137,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRS. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on TriMas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TriMas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

TriMas Trading Up 1.8%

TRS opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. TriMas Corporation has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.59.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.18 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

