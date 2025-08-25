Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $27,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $83.92 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -322.77, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $257,244.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 42,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,312.55. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $966,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,377.49. The trade was a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

