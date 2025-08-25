Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $29,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 18.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6,499.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $60,005.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,782 shares in the company, valued at $23,093,164.32. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $28.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.90. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

