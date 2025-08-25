Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 9,621 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.64% of Commercial Metals worth $33,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $44,345,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4,372.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 759,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 742,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 86.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 734,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,139,000 after purchasing an additional 666,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 15,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after purchasing an additional 564,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.9520 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

