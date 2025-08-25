Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage Commerce worth $36,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Heritage Commerce news, COO Thomas A. Sa bought 20,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

