Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.3750 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.