Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Snowflake worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $4,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SNOW opened at $196.7910 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $229.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,916,826 shares of company stock valued at $637,835,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

