Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,979 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.19% of Nomad Foods worth $35,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,615,000 after buying an additional 1,019,957 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,552,000 after buying an additional 410,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after buying an additional 402,599 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $879.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

