Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 623.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after buying an additional 931,920 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,898,000 after buying an additional 668,086 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.26 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

