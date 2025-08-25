Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 16,569 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Jacobs Solutions worth $32,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

