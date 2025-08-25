Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 175,576 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 713,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $83.6340 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

