Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 20,422 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.87% of Spectrum Brands worth $35,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4,757.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $57.1810 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

