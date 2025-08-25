Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 220,530 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.78% of Intapp worth $36,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 669.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 133,108 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 678.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 99,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $42.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $418,202.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,263.38. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $260,099.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 882,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,828.12. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,767. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

