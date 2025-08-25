Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 27,282 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $190.7530 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

