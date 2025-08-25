Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,043 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $35,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,824 shares of company stock worth $3,406,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.OneSpaWorld’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

