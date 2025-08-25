Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 42,151 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,151 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $27,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $137.0970 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.