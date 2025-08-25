Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 55,109 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,109 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $34,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3,912.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE THR opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THR

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.