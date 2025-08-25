Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,645 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.22% of Primo Brands worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Brands by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Primo Brands by 9,613.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,225,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PRMB opened at $24.7480 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Primo Brands Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael John Cramer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,158.52. This trade represents a 45.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 125,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,601. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

