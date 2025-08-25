Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $82.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,900. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 93,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,634.68. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,141 shares of company stock worth $1,644,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,334 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after buying an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 492,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,727,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

