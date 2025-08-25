What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Target Q3 Earnings?

Get Target alerts:

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $98.9880 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

