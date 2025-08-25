What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Walmart FY2026 Earnings?

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.07.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $96.8190 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

