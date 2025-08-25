What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CHRW Q4 Earnings?

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $126.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

