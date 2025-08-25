What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MAA FY2025 Earnings?

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.77. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAA. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $142.8890 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

