Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $203.3670 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,107,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 521,283 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,081,000 after purchasing an additional 475,484 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

