Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $292.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

