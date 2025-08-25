Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

WOR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $67.0370 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,769,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,323,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

