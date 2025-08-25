Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.