Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $23.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.7143.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Barclays reduced their price target on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

In other news, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 732.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

